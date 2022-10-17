Flood: Bauchi women farmers seek special financial support

By Ahmed Kaigama

A coalition of smallholder farmers has advocated palliative programmes to cushion the effects of disasters and pandemic on women farmers in Bauchi State.

Hajiya Amina Jibrin, Chairperson, Association of Small Scale Agro Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN), Bauchi State Chapter, made the call at an event to commemorate the 2022 World Food Day, on Monday in Bauchi.

The 2022 World Food Day with the theme: “Leave No One Behind” is being reorganised with support of the Oxfam and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC).

She also called for inclusion of women farmers in planing and implementation of agricultural programmes to achieved better results.

The Chairman said the call was impreative to assist the affected farmers, encourage productivity, provide livelihood and enhance food security.

“It is desirable to formulate a policy and design plan to guarantee social insurance cover for small scale farmers and ensure effective awareness creation on the policy.

“The state government should also create an agency to stimulate agricultural growth through the development of Small Scale Farmers (SSFs).

“Proactive measures are imperative to rejig extension services to reduce farmer/extension agent ration and enhance access to agricultural support services,” she said.

She underscored the need for improved farmer support services to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and flood disaster to encourage agricultural productivity.

The Chairman further called for 60 per cent budgetary allocation in accordance with Maputo declaration to encourage productivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by women farmers drawn from farmer groups and development organisations across the 20 local government areas of the state.

The associations included ASSAPIN, the Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON), Oxfam and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC), among others. (NAN)

