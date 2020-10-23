Flood: Army commences medical outreach, palliative distribution in Kebbi

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has flagged-off free medical outreach and distribution of palliatives to flood victims in the state by the Nigerian Army.

Bagudu, while kick-starting the exercise at Bese town, Koko-Bese Local Government area of the state, expressed appreciation for the generosity and kind gesture of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach and distribution of palliatives were organised by the army, in compliance with Buratai’s directive.

The governor, represented by his Adviser on Security, Maj.- Garba Kamba (rtd), said that the exercise had demonstrated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the discharge of its corporate social responsibility.

“We commend the efforts of the Chief of Staff and that of the acting GOC, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Brig.-Gen. Aminu Bande for actualising the programme,” he said.

The governor appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and take advantage of the medical outreach to improve their health.

In his speech, the chief of army staff said that the programme would commence with distribution of palliatives to the affected communities before the three-day medical outreach.

Represented by Bande, the chief of army staff said that 2,000 bags of 15kg rice, 200 bundle of zinc and other items would be distributed to the victims.

“We are here to sympathise with you over the recent flood that ravaged some parts of the state and rendered many families homeless.

”We are also here with our doctors to offer free medical services to you.

“The doctors will stay here for three days to attend to your health needs and those with critical issues will be referred to higher hospitals.

“The exercise is part of our civil-military relations, aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship between the civilian and the army,” he said.

According to him, soldiers are not only trained for war purposes but also, to offer social services, such as road and bridge construction, sinking of boreholes and medical outreach.

Buratai, who stated that tackling crime was the responsibility of all, appealed to people to always support the security agencies with vital information in order to collectively curb crime in the country.

Also, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Chairman, Koko-Bese Local Government council, expressed gratitude to the army for the efforts and urged the beneficiaries to fully cooperate towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

Bello said that flood had rendered many families homeless, aside destroying farm produce and other belongings, worth millions of naira.

He assured of his people’s readiness to give the army and other security agencies the needed support so as to effectively discharge their responsibilities of protecting lives and property.

NAN reports that the three-day programme will feature health talk, consultations, dental services, malaria treatment, blood pressure check, blood sugar check, COVID-19 awareness, sensitisation and immunisation. (NAN)