Flood: APGA seeks intensified national rescue operations

By Chimezie Anaso

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called for national prayer over the flood disaster ravaging some parts of the country.

National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, who made the call on Monday, commended the Federal Government and governments of the states directly affected by flooding.

Oye, however, expressed the regret that water level had consistently been on the rise in the past weeks, with no sign of receding.

He commiserated with the government and people of Anambra for the loss of lives and property, including those in the boat said to be ferrying fleeing flood victims from Umunankwo area of Ogbaru, with unconfirmed number of deaths.

Oye, who described the situation as a national emergency, called for more drastic rescue and intervention measures to forestall further loss of lives.

“It is a sad moment in our national life. It is a national disaster and emergency. The flood is a serious attack on our national economy and poses existential security.

“We commend Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, which is one of the worst hit states, for his pro-activeness.

“We want to call on the federal government to deploy all its emergency management machinery to rescue the trapped people and take care of the displaced who are in various camps.

“The federal government must address this perennial flooding sustainably. We expect that they will engage Cameroon on release of dams, while they should also dredge the River Niger.

“As we join our Muslim brothers and sisters in the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Maulud, we urge everyone to pray for Nigeria against this type of disaster and other challenges facing our nation,” he said. (NAN)

