Flood alert: NEMA cautions 14 states, 31 communities

By Fabian Ekeruche

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says that 14 states and 31 communities may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from July 4 – 8 across the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office.

Farinloye urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property.

He listed the states and communities as Plateau: Langtang and Shendam; Kano State: Sumaila, Tudun wada; Sokoto State: Shagari, Goronyo and Silame; Delta: Okwe.

Others include Kaduna State: Kachia; Akwa Ibom: Upenekang; Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola; Katsina State: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita and Bindawa.

He also added Kebbi State: Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu; Zamfara: Shinkafi and Gummi

Borno: Briyel; Jigawa: Gwaram; Kwara: Jebba; Niger: Mashegu and Kontagora are also included.

Farinloye thanked the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of Environment Abuja for sharing the information. (NAN)

