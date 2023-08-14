Flood Alert: 19 states, 56 communities may experience flooding in Aug. — NEMA

By Fabian Ekeruche

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says 19 states and 56 communities across the country are likely to witness heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding within the month.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos

Farinloye listed the states and communities as: Delta: Aboh, Ekiti State; Ado Ekiti, Ondo State; Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo

Others he said included:Lagos State; Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere; Anambra; Atani; Ogun; Ifo, Ota, Sagamu; Nasarawa State; Lafia, Wamba and Cross River; Ikom, Ogoja

Farinloye also listed Bauchi State: Jamaare , Misau, Azare, Itas ,Kafin Madaki,Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum; Jigawa; Hadejia, Miga; Osun State; Ilesa, Oshogbo and Kwara; Kosubosu.

The rest he said are Zamfara; Anka, Bungudu, Gusau; Sokoto State; Goronyo; Adamawa; Numan, Shelleng; Taraba: Serti; Benue; Ito, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya; Imo State: Oguta, Orlu and Abia State; Ugba. (NAN)

