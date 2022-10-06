Flood: Agency says measures ongoing to truck fuel via alternative routes

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says measures are ongoing for trucking of petroleum products via alternative routes to mitigate fuel scarcity caused by flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Authority in a statement on Thursday said there was sufficient petroleum products but the situation had affected the distribution of products to the Federal Capital Territory and environs.

The Authority assured the public that there are sufficient petroleum products inland.

In the same context, it advised marketers to desist from hoarding the product so as not to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

“The Authority wishes to state that the fuel queues at fuel stations are caused by unprecedented flooding in Kogi State, which has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements.

“Consequently, the general public is advised to avoid panic buying at fuel stations as the NMDPRA is working assiduously with relevant stakeholders and Government agencies to ensure product availability across the country.

“The Authority wishes to reiterate its commitment to Nigerians to ensure seamless supply and distribution of Petroleum Products nationwide,” it said.(NAN)

