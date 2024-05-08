Flood: Agency identifies 708 illegal structures in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) said it has identified 708 illegal structures erected in flood-prone areas of the state.

Usman Mazadu, Executive Secretary of the agency, made this known during a two-day assessment tour of flood-prone areas within Kaduna.

According to him, the assessment is necessary in assisting the agency to effectively mitigate the Nigeria Meteorological Agency predicted flood outlook of the state.

He said, “Based on reports from relevant stakeholders, about 708 identified structures were erected in the flood prone area across the state.”

Mazadu said the agency had constituted an ad hoc team saddled with the responsibility of assessing the status of the flood prone areas for effective planning and implementation.

He assured that the agency with its relevant stakeholders would do everything possible to minimise the effects of flood in the state to the barest minimum.

Mazadu called on the residents of the state to shun the habit of indiscriminate dumping of refuse on drainage systems to prevent the bane of flooding.’

Speaking shortly after the tour, Malam Hussaini Abdullahi, Head of Disaster Risk Reduction Unit, KADSEMA, said the move was part of the agency’s proactive measures to reduce the impact of floods in the state.

He urged the residents of the state to adhere to the laid down procedures for developing any landed property by following through the appropriate channels to avert flooding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flood assessment team visited Rafin Guza, Kigo Road, Bashama Road, Unguwan Rimi and Unguwan Dosa in Kaduna North Local Government Area.

Others were Anguwar Romi, Gonin Gora and Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA.

The National Emergency Management Agency, Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA), Kaduna Geographic and Information Service (KADGIS), Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), Red Cross and the Ministry of Environment were at the event.(NAN)

By Ezra Musa