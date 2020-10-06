Flood: Aboh indigenes in Abuja urge FG to dredge River Niger

Some Aboh indigenes resident in Abuja have appealed to the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency dredge the RiverNiger to curb the perennial flooding in the community.

They made the call in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

that the town was almost being submerged because the river Niger was too shallow to retain water.

Ms Glory Oghenerouna decried the yearly flood occurrence in the ancient town and called for a permanent solution to avoid further damage to the town.

According to her, farmlands have been washed away, while the headquarters of Ndokwa East Local Government Area has been relocated to Ashaka a neighbouring town, where staff now operate.