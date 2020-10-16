Flood: 54 killed, 30,356 houses destroyed in Kano

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that 54 persons lost their lives and 30,356 houses destroyed due to flooding this raining season in the state.

Dr Saleh Jili, Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Kano.

Jili said that the data which cut across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state was recorded from June to date.

NAN reports that Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMeT) in collaboration with Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) predicted 20 LGAs iñ the state as flood prone areas this season.