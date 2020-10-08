Flood: 36 die, 470 displaced in Sokoto

No fewer than 36 people have died while 470 others displaced from their homes following floods due to heavy rainfalls in various parts of Sokoto state from January to date.

Mr Mustapha Umar, the Director Relief and Orientation of the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on disaster management on Thursday in Sokoto.

The meeting was organised by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Umar said about 302, 500 hectares of farmlands were submerged and about 120 animals were killed due to flooding experienced across the state.

He said 19 out of 23 local government areas in Sokoto state were affected by the devastating flooding since the start of the rains in year 2020.