Flight suspension: Arik Air, Aero contractor back out

By Yunus Yusuf

The management of Arik Air Limited (In Receivership) and Aero Contractors (In Receivership) said that both airlines will be operating all their scheduled flights on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The airlines disclosed this in a joint statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

The joint statement reads: “Both managements fully identify with and endorse the efforts of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to bring about a conducive operating environment for Nigerian carriers as the current price of JET A1 is unsustainable and could result in the untimely demise of most airlines.

“However, we have assurances that the government is looking at the issues raised by the AON and will come up with a decision that will be in the best interest of the industry and the traveling public.

” Passengers who are booked to travel on both Arik and Air Aero Contractors tomorrow and beyond should proceed to their airports of departure to board,” the statement added.

NAN reports that Ibom Air had earlier countered the position of AON to suspend flight operations saying that it will continue normal operations on May 9.

According to a statement issued by the airline’s management, suspending flights will make bad situation worse.

“Ibom Air acknowledges the existential threat that these runway fuel price increases pose for air transport industry in Nigeria.

”However, every airline has its unique business model and pressures,” the statement said. (NAN)

