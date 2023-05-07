Flight Disruption: Stay away from airports, FAAN tells NLC, TUC

By Oladele Eniola

Ikeja, May 7, 2023 (NAN) The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to stay away and not disrupt flight operations at airports over their grievances in Owerri.

Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, Managing Director, FAAN, said this in Lagos on Sunday while speaking with newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions, on Wednesday, disrupted flight operations to Owerri over alleged disruptions of their May Day rally by miscreants.

Yadudu said the unions’ disruption of flight operations was condemnable.

“They wrote to us that our workers would come and picket the Lagos Airport and they should not allow flights to fly Owerri Airport because their members were harassed by Imo State Government.

“However, for any organisation that is licensed by the government to behave in personal interest and not national interest, is very unfortunate.

“It has nothing to do with labour or workers in Nigeria; in fact, they undermined aviation and other workers because people lost their flights. I pray no one dies.

“The more you distress aviation, the more you are creating vulnerability for uncertainty.

“What happened that day is very regrettable and just a sign of ego massage and I think that has no place in aviation,” he said.

Yadudu said the unions’ action was illegal and a violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Act which puts aviation as an essential service.

He said the unions undermined the nation by carrying out the action, noting that FAAN would not tolerate such anymore.

The Managing Director said that he had written to the Ministry of Aviation, notifying them of the need to protect the aviation sector from the action of the NLC and TUC.

Yadudu said the industry needed the confidence of stakeholders, to boost operations. (NAN)