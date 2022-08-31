Flight delay stalls hearing against APC candidate

By Sunday John

The delay of flight of Justice Afolabi Nehizena, trial Judge of the Federal High Court Lafia, has stalled the case against Shehu Tukur, Nasarawa West Senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).Mr Labaran Magaji, an aspirant at the APC Senatorial primaries, dragged the party and the alleged winner to court for irregularities during the primaries.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the adjournment of the case on Wednesday in Lafia, Johnson Jacob, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), lead counsel to the plaintiff, said the judge could not make it to the court due to challenges with her flight.Jacob also said that the adjournment was not delibrate, but the will of God as the judge was human and such things were bound to happen.

He added that his client approached the court to seek for justice and justice should never be sacrificed for anything.

He expressed hope that at the end of the whole thing, the court would do justice to the matter.Meanwhile, the plaintiff has urged his supporters to remain calm and deliver the party in all elections at the 2023 general elections.On his part, Mubarak Adekilekun, counsel to the first defendant (Shehu Tukur, APC Senatorial candidate) said the announcement was not the fault of anybody.

He said they would be in court on the next adjourned date to prove their case.The case was adjourned to Sept. 7, for continuation of hearing. (NAN)

