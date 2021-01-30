Fleeing bandits neutralized in air operations in Kaduna

Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Sabon Birni, Rikau, Kaya, Kerawa, Galadimawa, Fatika, Kidandan, Saulawa, Dogon Dawa, Ngede Allah, Kuduru, Yadi, Damari, Takama, Sabuwa, Ungwan Yako, the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, the Ungwan Yako-Kuduru track and environs.

According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, bandits with rustled cattle were sighted about 3km southwest of Galadimawa, apparently fleeing the area due to the air raid. They were promptly engaged and neutralized.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

Visual and radio contact was maintained with ground troops, and all other covered areas were reported to be calm with no suspicious activities observed.

In another mission, air platforms swiftly mobilized for a mission over Kidandan village following reports of bandits’ activities in the area.

Although observation was not optimal due to poor visibility over the area at the time, the crew maintained their presence over the location for deterrence before returning to base.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with thanks, commending the crews and troops for their sustained efforts.

Aggressive patrols will continue with regularity in these and other areas of interest across the state, Aruwan said.