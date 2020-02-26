FLASH: Tight security as S/Court hears APC’s motion to review judgment on Lyon

News




There was tight Security in and around the Three Arms in Abuja, as the Supreme Court on Wednesday hears an application by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to review its Feb. 13, judgment, that disqualified the party’s candidate in the last governorship election in Bayelsa, David Pereworimin Lyon.

Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, led the team of lawyers for Lyon and deputy.

Also in court is the Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Duoye Diri, National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.(NAN)




