The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the application for judicial review filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara against Sen Kabiru Marafa and 179 others.

The apex court had nullified the election of all the candidates of the APC in the 2019 general elections in Zamfara .

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court held that the application is a vexatious, frivolous and gross abuse of court process.(NAN)