FLASH BACK: How Floods, Explosions, Boat Accidents, Stampedes, Other Emergencies Struck Nigeria in 2024

By Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi

As 2025 begins, it is crucial to reflect on the significant events that shaped Nigeria’s emergency and response sector over the past year. The year 2024 was marked by numerous tragedies, including devastating floods, building collapses, fire outbreaks, fuel tanker explosions, and droughts.

Adding to these were an earth tremor, deadly stampedes, road and boat accidents, a national grid collapse causing prolonged power outages, and alarming terrorist attacks targeting civilians and security forces alike.

Emergency Digest reports that over 300 lives were lost, and 1.3 million people were affected by floods across 33 states in Nigeria. This is according to annual report released by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Despite the magnitude of these disasters, NEMA provided relief materials to victims and vulnerable populations nationwide.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), through its Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC), highlighted in its annual report that NEMA distributed over 42,000 metric tons of food to vulnerable groups across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In contrast, states like Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, and Niger grappled with severe droughts that devastated crops across vast agricultural fields, compounding the country’s food security challenges.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) made commendable strides in 2024, conducting rescue operations for 7,872 crashes, saving 25,127 individuals with injuries and 27,597 others. However, 4,378 fatalities were recorded. Similarly, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) handled 1,366 fire incidents from January to September, saving 292 lives and protecting property worth N1.27 trillion.

Building collapses remained a significant issue, with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) reporting 22 such incidents between January and July 2024.

Key Disasters and Tragic Incidents

Alau Dam Collapse and Maiduguri Flooding

On September 10, 2024, the Alau Dam in Borno State collapsed following heavy rains, leading to extensive flooding in Maiduguri. This disaster resulted in at least 30 deaths, the displacement of over a million people, and the escape of 281 inmates due to compromised prison walls.

Fuel Tanker Explosion in Majiya

On October 15, 2024, an overturned fuel tanker exploded in Majiya, Jigawa State, as residents attempted to collect leaking fuel. The explosion claimed over 140 lives and left dozens injured.

Tarmuwa Massacre

On September 1, 2024, Boko Haram militants attacked the village of Tarmuwa in Yobe State, resulting in the deaths of at least 130 people.

NSCDC Operatives Ambushed by Boko Haram

On November 18, 2024, Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a monitoring team of the NSCDC inspecting the National Grid installation in Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State. Despite being outnumbered, the operatives successfully repelled the attack, neutralizing over 50 insurgents. However, seven operatives were declared missing.

Boat Capsizing in Mokwa

On September 30, 2024, an overloaded boat carrying approximately 300 passengers capsized along the Niger River in Mokwa, Niger State. At least 11 deaths were confirmed, and over 100 individuals were reported missing.

Saints Academy College Collapse

On July 12, 2024, a school building in Jos, Plateau State, collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 students and injuries to 132 others.

Explosion in Ibadan

On January 17, 2024, explosives stored for illegal mining operations caused a massive blast in Ibadan, Oyo State, killing three people and injuring 77 others.

Earth Tremor in Mpape

In mid-September 2024, residents in the Mpape community, Abuja, experienced a mild earth tremor. Fortunately, no casualties or significant damages were reported.

Festive Stampedes in December

A series of stampedes in December led to over 60 fatalities across Nigeria, including children scrambling for food palliatives for Yuletide celebrations.

Mining Pits Collapse in Niger and Adamawa States

In June, over 50 miners were trapped in a collapsed mining pit in Niger State, with only seven rescued. Another incident in November buried at least 22 miners alive at an illegal mining site spanning Taraba and Adamawa States.

Fuel Tanker Collision in Niger State

On September 8, 2024, a fuel tanker collided with another truck in Agaie Local Government Area, causing an explosion that killed 48 people and incinerated over 50 cattle.

Arson at Ilepo Market

In May, a section of Ilepo Market, Lagos State, was set ablaze during a clash between hoodlums and traders, leading to massive losses.

Destruction of National Grid by Vandals

Throughout 2024, Nigeria’s national grid collapsed multiple times due to vandalism, causing widespread blackouts.

Recovery of Mining Sites by NSCDC

The NSCDC Mining Marshal squad recovered over 200 mining sites from bandits and illegal miners, boosting Nigeria’s economic prospects.

Last Line

These incidents highlight the vulnerabilities within Nigeria’s emergency response systems and underscore the urgency of implementing proactive measures to mitigate future disasters. While agencies like NEMA, NSCDC, FRSC, and the Federal Fire Service acted commendably, the scale of challenges requires stronger collaboration, improved infrastructure, and heightened public awareness.

As Nigeria steps into 2025, lessons from 2024 must inspire policies that prioritize safety, resilience, and preparedness.