Flags lowered at Synagogue Church as TB Joshua dies

June 6, 2021



All flags adorning Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos have been lowered at half mast as sympathizers throng church on the news of the death of Prophet TB Joshua, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that sympathizers and followers of prophet were seen crying around church premises.

usual church service did not hold in church.

Security men at the premises prevented worshippers entering the premises.

An eye witness also told NAN that some expatriates who had been in the church for prayers were seen leaving this morning. (NAN)

