Flags fly half-mast at COSON House for late Victor Uwaifo

All flags at the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) House in Lagos are now flying at half-mast in celebration of the life of Nigerian music icon, Victor Uwaifo, who died last Saturday, aged 80.



This was disclosed in a statement signed by COSON Chairman, Tony Okoroji, on Monday.



“All flags at COSON House in Ikeja, the headquarters of COSON, Nigeria’s biggest copyright collective management organisation, are now flying at half-mast.



“This is in celebration of the life of the great composer, lyricist, melody maker, multi-instrumentalist, sculptor, designer, performer per excellence and intellectual giant, Prof. Victor Uwaifo.



“A condolence register has also been opened at the reception of COSON House for all those who want to pay tribute to the memory of this unique artiste,” he said.



Okoroji described late Uwaifo as a legend of the Benin kingdom, an icon of the Nigerian nation and an unforgettable African superstar.



He said videos of the remarkable performances of Sir Victor Uwaifo were playing on the various video screens at COSON House.



It will be recalled that it was Prof Uwaifo who, for the first time, raised the flag of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 20, 2017 at the historic commissioning of the magnificent COSON House in Ikeja.



The commissioning was performed by the Deputy-Governor of Akwa Ibom State and first Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Mr Moses Ekpo.



The great maestro of the Ekassa, Sasakosa, Titibiti, Akwete fame and guitarist extra-ordinaire created and recorded iconic songs like the immortal “Joromi”, “Guitar Boy” “Sweet Banana” “Siwo-Siwo” “Do Amen Do” and many more.



Uwaifo was once a member of the COSON Board and remained a staunch member of COSON till his death.



The board, thousands of members, management and staff of COSON mourn the legend and will make sure that he is buried like the king that he was, the statement said. (NAN)

