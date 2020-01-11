Five years after father’s death, Akinadewo takes over as Omo Jesu II

Nigerians have been advised to imbibe the ‘fruits of the Spirit’ and fear God as laid down by Jesus Christ “so that insecurity, joblessness, economic crisis, political and social upheaval can become a thing of the past in the country”.

Giving the admonition in Ondo, Ondo State last weekend was the founder of New World Church of Peace, Primate Samuel Akinyosoye.

He spoke at the investiture of the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Motailatu Church of God (MCG), Senior Superintendent Gabriel Akinadewo, as OMO JESU II of the church.

The event was held at the international headquarters of the church.

‘Omo Jesu’ (Son of Jesus) is the highest title in the church founded by Saint Isaiah Moyinlorun Akinadewo (Omo Jesu) in Ibadan on June 14, 1964.

Isaiah Akinadewo died on December 26, 2014 and was buried two days later.

The investiture was supervised by Akinyosoye, Primate Adeolu Adesegha, Primate Ebenezer Agunbiade, Pastor David Adeoti, Special Apostle Ebenezer Akinboboye, Rev. Apostolic Mother Deborah Fatuwase, Senior Superintendent G.A. Boluwaji and Superintendent Apostle Sorimakin Akinlolu Joseph.

Other elders at the event were Special Apostle Godfrey Dottie, Special Apostle Victor Adelalure, Special Apostle Abayomi Daramola, Senior Apostle Isaac Akinfe, Apostle Adura Omolola, Elder Isaac Adegboyega, Elder Emmanuel Akinselure, Elder Yekini Hamzat and a popular Ondo lawyer, Rev. Yomi Oshodi who supervised the signing and presentation of Certificate of Investiture.

Officers of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) and Motailatu Organisation Worldwide also witnessed the epoch-making spiritual event.

To add colour to the installation were officers of the church from the Akinadewo Family led by the Secretary to the Board of the church, Senior Superintendent James Akinadewo,

Superintendent General Apostolic Mother Serah Akinadewo, Apostolic Mother Cecilia Adesusi, Superintendent Hezekiah Akinadewo, Superintendent David Akinadewo, Superintendent Babajide Akinadewo, Senior Apostle Bodunrin Akinadewo and Senior Apostle Micaiah Akinadewo.

Members of the royal family from Ondo were led by Olori Abiodun Adekolurejo, wife of the late Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Robert Itiade Adekolurejo.

The new multi-million naira Cathedral of the church was also dedicated during the event.

Akinyosoye, who thanked God for the life of the founder for imbibing the fruits of the spirit in his children, said: “We can all see today how the founder, who is my spiritual elder, trained his children in the way of the Lord. All of them have continued where their father stopped. This event is instructive because today is the fifth year anniversary of the burial of their father and the eldest son is being installed as Omo Jesu II.

“There is crisis in Nigeria today because people are not ready to imbibe the spirit of God. When you have fruits of the spirit in you, spiritually and physically, your life will radiate love, peace, goodness, meekness and happiness.

“Pitiably, Nigerians don’t love themselves again. Even some men of God now behave worse than the devil. That is why you read stories of some aggrieved people attacking and burning churches. You also read the story of a so-called man of God using a fellow human being for ritual. Christ did not teach us these vices. I urge Nigerians to show love to their fellow human beings. Whether you are from the North, South, East or West, we are all Nigerians, created by God.

“And our God is a God of vengeance. If you treat your fellow Nigerians with evil, evil will follow you.

Addressing children of the founder, amid clapping and shouts of Halleluyah, Iye, Hossanah, Akinyosoye said: “I thank God for witnessing today’s event. Your father (Isaiah Akinadewo) worked for God and humanity. We can all see the reward today. You must continue with this legacy”.

With singing by choristers and dancing by the congregation, the investiture was conducted according to divine guidelines as instructed by the founder.

Members of the Army of Salvation led the procession with elders reading verses in the Bible.

Akinadewo, while receiving the certificate and staff of office, urged the laity, parishioners and elders of the church not to forget the advice of the Biblical Prophet Isaiah who said “if you are willing and obedient, you will eat the good of the land”.

He also urged Nigerians to “retain God in your knowledge for peace to reign in the land”.

Describing 2020 as a year of Restoration, he declared that God will show mercy “to those with strong passion for the word of God”.

Akinadewo also conducted the yearly ‘Calendar Prayer’ of the church.