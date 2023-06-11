Five Kogi East Governorship candidates adopt Ajaka of SDP as consensus candidate

Five of the nine governorship candidates from Kogi East Senatorial District have adopted Social Democratic Party (SDP) Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka as the consensus candidate to contest the November 11 Governorship Elections.

The resolution of the candidates is said to have further reinforced the bright prospects of Alhaji Ajaka who is already tipped as the leading candidate race.

This is according to a statement, Sunday, by Faruk Adejoh-Audu, Director of Communications of the SDP governorship campaign.

The statement said the Secretary of the Kogi East Governorship Candidates Forum (KEGCF) Dr Abdullahi Bayawo of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) who announced the resolution at the weekend said the candidates decided to sacrifice their personal ambitions in the interest of the people of Kogi State.

Those who participated in the resolution include:

Arc Isah Dauda; APM, Onaji Sunday Frank; APP, Dr Elukpo Julius; ADP, Dr Abdullahi Bayawo; PRP and Alhaji Murtala Yakubu of the SDP.

Following this resolution the candidates are expected to harmonise their structure with that of the SDP candidate to ensure a more effective campaign.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

