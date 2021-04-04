Five killed, one injured as bandits attack Kaduna’s Chikun area

Security have reported attacked Katarma village in Chikun government area.

This was disclosed in a statement by .r Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and above affairs state.

According to the report, five persons were killed in the attack, listed as:Samson Danladi,Luka Gajere,Amos Ali, Titus Baba and Damali Musa

One person was injured, and is receiving treatment in a neighbouring state.

In another incident, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA. During the clash, one Afiniki Thomas was attacked by two youths, and sustained a deep gash to the forehead.

One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu was arrested for profiling and Investigation. The injured was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Furthermore, troops of Operation Safe Haven while patrol discovered the decomposing corpse of one Paul Simon, a of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA. The was reported missing 24th 2021. The corpse has since been buried.

Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of those slain, and sent condolences to their , while wishing the injured a quick .

The Governor also tasked security to conduct a thorough investigation into the clash in Atulu village in Jema’a government area.

Investigations into the incident are in progress.

