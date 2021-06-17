Five die, 28 injured in 138 fire outbreaks in Kaduna State

Kaduna State Fire Service recorded 138 fire outbreaks and five deaths in April and May.

Its Director, Mr Paul Aboi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday that the five deaths were recorded in 76 of the fire outbreaks in April.

He said 28 persons sustained injuries while eight persons were rescued in the outbreaks.

Aboi said the 138 fire outbreaks occurred in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan and that the Service was doing its best to reduce the incidences by educating residents on fire safety measures.

“Property worth about N700 million were saved from destructions within the period while property worth N172 million were destroyed,’’ he said.

Aboi blamed the fire incidents on negligence and improper installation of electrical appliances, stressing that residents should be careful when handling electrical appliances. (NAN)