Five dead, 13 injured in Gombe Easter accident FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Monday, said five persons died while 13 others were injured in a lone crash involving a truck on Billiri-Gombe Road in Gombe State.

By Peter Uwumarogie

The FRSC Sector Commander in Gombe State, Mr Samson Kaura, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Monday.

Kaura said that the crash occurred at 7:20a.m. on Monday at Tashan Gona in Billiri town of Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State.

According to him, 18 persons were involved in the crash, comprising eight male adults and 10 female adults.

He said out of the 18, five comprising two male adults and three female adults were killed while 10 female adults and three male adults sustained fractures and open wounds.

Kaura said that the bodies of the deceased were taken to the General hospital in Billiri while the injured victims were taken to the General hospital, Amana, Lafiya clinic, Billiri, and Gombe Specialist Hospital respectively for medical attention.

He said that the cause of the crash was speed violations, hence urged motorists to always maintain 30 km/h speed limit on built-up areas so as to reduce the impact of crash and casualties.

Kaura said that the truck driver had been apprehended by the personnel of the Police in Billiri Division for prosecution.

Also speaking to NAN, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Police Public Relations Officer in Gombe State confirmed the crash.

Abdullahi said that the crash created tension in Billiri but with the quick intervention of security personnel, the situation was brought under control.

He said that the truck hit some persons who were part of the last batch coming from the Easter prayer ground to their various locations.

He said that the truck which he said was loaded with grains was immediately set ablaze by residents of the area and attempt was made to kill the driver, but for the swift intervention of the police.

“For now everything is calm and motorists are now plying the route and there is no cause for panic,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)