Fistula Centre discharges 63 repaired patients in Ebonyi

Share the news













) The National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Ebonyi says it has discharged 63 repaired patients from 11 states from the treatment centre. Dr Johnson Obuna, Medical Director of the centre gave this figure at Abakaliki on Thursday during the discharge ceremony of repaired patients. Obuna said that the patients spread across 11 states which includes Ebonyi, Rivers, Edo, Abia, Delta, Kogi, Cross River, Lagos, Anambra, Enugu and Imo, have been fully made hold.

He said the treatment, co-sponsored by the Office of the Wife of the Ebonyi Governor, Mr Rachel Umahi, the Gender Unit of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Fistula Foundation and Ebonyi Centre, commenced treatment on Aug. 28, 2020. Obuna said that one of the major causes of obstetric fistula was poor or default obstetric services. “Many women due to ignorance on how to access standard obstetric service, resort to quacks or deliver at home. Many of them lose their babies, lives or both and those, who survived end up with other complications, including obstetric fistula due to absent or poorly supervised labour. “Currently, we are observing the worrisome trends, where poorly done Cesarean section is increasing, becoming the commonest cause of obstetric fistula cases in the country.

“I enjoin the repaired patients to adhere strictly to these: abstain from sex for at least six months, avoid pregnancy for at least one year. “To help you, you are free to access our free Family Planning Services. Once pregnancy occurs, book your pregnancy here, if you live in Ebonyi. Never you patronise quacks again,” he advised. In her remark, the wife of the state governor said she was happy that the fistula patients were finally free and back to life again. Umahi, represented by her Special Assistant on welfare, Mrs Patience Okorie, commended the medical director and nurses in the centre and urged them to keep the flag flying. “My office will continue to provide relief for our women and girls through different platform, Umahi assured. (NAN)