Fishpond owners task FG on enabling environment to boost business, reduce unemployment

Some fish pond owners in Ado-Odo local government area of Ogun State have appealed to the Federal Government to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and further reduce nation’s unemployment rate.

They made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota.

They listed access to loan facilities, stable power supply among some of the support that would help the operators and attract new investors into the business.

Mr Akeem Balogun, a fishpond owner of Sango- Ota area, said that he was unemployed for eight years before an uncle introduced fishpond business to him.

Balogun explained further that his uncle also gave him N350,000 to start the business at his father’s compound.

“I have suffered in trying to get a good job but unfortunately all proved futile.’’ he said

Balogun said ‘’this is a new life because he did not depend on people to meet his needs; I can take care of myself with the fish pond business.

He called on the Federal Government to provide loans for aspiring fish pond operators so as to reduce unemployment rate in the country.

Also, Mrs Bunmi Fashola noted that she was a victim of unemployment for many years before she was introduced into the business by a friend.

She said that, there had been a financial break through for her through the fish pond business.

Fashola noted that the fishpond business had the capacity to reduce unemployment rate, adding that if the federal government could provide conducive environment, like subsiding the cost of fish food for operators.

She said that fish pond business was a lucrative one but the hike in prices of fish food had been a major challenge for the operators.

“The unemployed young people could go into the business with the federal government’s assistance through provision of loan facility to provide employment opportunities for millions of teeming youths,” she said.

Fashola suggested that government’s assistance at each stage of fish pond production should include spawning ponds, Nursery ponds, Broad ponds and Storage ponds. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...