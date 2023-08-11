Fish out those behind Plateau killings, Rep urges security agencies

By Peter Amine

Rep. Musa Bagos (PDP-Plateau) has called on the security agencies to arrest and prosecute those behind the recent attacks and killings at Heipang in Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau.

Bagos, representing Jos South/Jos East Constituency of the state, made the call in a statement on Friday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that yet-to-be identified gunmen on Thursday killed 21 persons and injured several others in Baton and Rayogot communities in Heipang District, Barkin Ladi local government area.

Bagos, who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, described the killings as ”barbaric and unfortunate”.

He decried the spate of killings in the state, insisting that the perpetrators must be arrested, tried and punished, to sereve as deterrent to others.

”A situation where innocent and peaceful people are killed in their sleep without the perpetrators being brought to justice is unacceptable.

”Sadly, innocent citizens are being attacked and killed on the daily basis in Plateau particularly in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Riyom.

“Hundreds of people have lost their lives in the last four months; villagers can’t go to their farms for fear of the unknown.

”Many people are currently displaced and taking refuge in make-shift camps; crops on farmlands are destroyed on daily basis. What a wicked world!,” Bagos lamented. (NAN)

