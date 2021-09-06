Fish out Sowore’s killers, Fayemi tells police

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Monday added his voice to the calls on the police to fish out the killers of Mr Olajide Sowore, younger brother of publisher and rights activist, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Olajide, a student of Igbinedion University in Edo, was reportedly killed by suspected kidnappers on Saturday on the Lagos-Benin Expressway.

In statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode in Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi described the killing as unfortunate.

Fayemi urged the police to urgently find the killers and rescue five people reportedly abducted by them.

According to him, killing of innocent citizens is a cause for concern.

“It is time security agencies, with the support of the citizens, put an end to this wastage of precious lives.

“My sincere condolences go to the Sowore family, especially the brother of the deceased, Omoyele Sowore,” he said.

Fayemi, also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, urged security agencies to intensify efforts in tackling insecurity.

He advised Nigerians to volunteer information that would help security agencies to tackle insecurity. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...