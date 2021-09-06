Fish out Sowore’s killers, Fayemi tells police

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Monday added his voice to the calls on the police  to fish out the killers of Mr Olajide Sowore, younger brother  of  and rights activist, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Olajide, a student of Igbinedion University in Edo, was reportedly killed  by suspected kidnappers on Saturday on the -Benin Expressway.

In statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode  in Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi described the killing as unfortunate.

Fayemi urged the police to urgently  find the killers  and rescue five people reportedly abducted by them.

According to him, killing of citizens is a cause for concern.

is time security agencies, with the support of the citizens, put an end to this  wastage of precious lives.

“My sincere go to the Sowore family, especially the brother of the deceased, Omoyele Sowore,” he said.

Fayemi, also the Chairman of Forum, urged security agencies to intensify efforts in tackling  insecurity.

He advised Nigerians  to volunteer information that would help security agencies to tackle insecurity. (NAN)

