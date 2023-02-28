Fish out killers of Ebonyi traditional ruler, Umahi orders security agents

By Douglas Okoro

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has directed security agents to spare no resources in unmasking the killers of Ezeogo Igboke Ewa, a traditional ruler in one of the communities in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

Umahi gave the order at a news briefing in his office at the New Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ewa, a first-class traditional ruler, was killed in his residence on Monday night by unknown gunmen.

The governor, who was visibly saddened by the incident, described the murder of the octogenarian traditional ruler as callous and barbaric.

Umahi said that the son of the deceased called him last night from his hideout to inform him that gunmen had invaded their compound and shot dead his father.

“The son called me from where he was hiding and said that gunmen had killed his father and were also looking for his children.

“I had to immediately send the police, the army and the men from Department of State Services (DSS) to take over their compound and rescue them.

“I tried to ask questions about him and he said that his father was supporting the candidate of a particular party which has not gone down well with another party and it’s being suspected that it could be the source of his killing.

“So, I have directed the Commissioner of Police to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors, and I hope he has to do that,” he said.

The governor claimed that the killing of the traditional ruler might be politically-motivated, stressing that no life was worth wasting because of political office.

“This is a man that is above 80 years; a man well respected beyond the shores of this state and just for political reasons, the man was shot dead.

“It is so disturbing and it is important that the security agents do the needful and arrest further killings in the state.

“I thought that democracy is about making different choices and not asking those that have opposing views to have their lives terminated.

“It is so shocking and I’m still in shock of what could have informed anybody to go and kill the man,” Umahi added.

The governor described the slain royal father, who until his death, was the chairman of Ezza North Council of Traditional Rulers, as a honest and pleasant man who had contributed to the development and unity of the state. (NAN)