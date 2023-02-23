Fish out attackers of Radio, TV Stations in Port Harcourt, IPI Nigeria challenges authoritiee

IPI NIGERIA has called on authorities to investigate last Tuesday night’s attack on WISH FM and ATLANTIC TV in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to reports, some hoodlums threw dynamite into the broadcast complex housing the radio and television stations shooting sporadically for almost half an hour without any hindrance.

“IPI Nigeria condemns these attacks and rejects any attempt to muzzle the press. It also calls on the federal government to immediately fish out the perpetrators of these attacks and prosecute them,” IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, said.

“We call on the Nigerian authority to provide security for media houses and ensure the security of journalists.

“Rather than resort to self-help, anyone aggrieved by reports published or aired by any media houses should approach the court to seek redress.

“Indiscriminate attacks on media houses will lead to anarchy. This is the more reason that attacks on the radio and television stations in Port Harcourt should promptly be investigated.

To serve as deterrent to others still harbouring any plans to attack media houses and journalists, we demand that those behind the criminality be identified and prosecuted.

“The Rivers State government cannot afford to sit on the fence while media houses are being attacked in the state. IPI Nigeria therefore calls on the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike as the Chief Security Officer of the state to ensure journalists and media organisations are safe in his state.

“We further appeal to journalists to observe all professional ethics in carrying out their duties”, the statement said.