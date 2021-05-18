Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Monday appealed to the private sector to invest more in fish production to meet the nation’s demand.



The governor made the plea during a visit to Kitari Fish Farm in Bunza Local Government Area of the state.



He said the visit was part of the sustained efforts by the state to encourage private sector participation in agriculture and also to ensure the promotion of other value chain.



Bagudu said: “The visit to the farm located at Sabon Gari Jika in Bunza Local Government is aimed at encouraging fish production in large and small scales in the state by private individuals.



“I am delighted with the big fish ponds I saw at the farm, which is at its first phase of development, it is equally important to note that I was elated when I went round.”



The Proprietor of the farm, Alhaji Abbas Umar-Bunza, said various species of fish were being bred inside the ponds.



He expressed satisfaction with the level of patronage received both from within and outside the state since he started production.



Umar-Bunza said he had trained many youths on fisheries who subsequently became employers of labour by setting up their fish farms.



One of the overseers of the farm, Abubakar Ladan, said the farm started with five fish ponds, while additional five were now under construction.



“Work started here a year ago with five fish ponds, presently, additional five more ponds are being constructed to make it ten,” he said. (NAN)

