FirstBank wins Private Bank of the Year award by Global Finance

September 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Business, News, Project 0



First Bank Nigeria Ltd.,  has won the Global Finance ‘Private Bank the Year 2021’ award.

The Managing Director the bank, Mr Gbenga Shobo,  disclosed in a statement made available to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.


NPower

Shobo said the bank was bestowed the award for its excellent service to customers, dedication and commitment toward meeting  expectations the bank and providing state the art financial services to its customers, irrespective their location.

According to the director, customer service has been integral in fostering the bank’s relationship with customers.

“We are delighted to dedicate this award to our customers as we appreciate their unrelenting patronage and loyalty over the years.

“We remain committed to utilising the best technology infrastructure in delivering the best and financial management services to the doorsteps our customers, irrespective where they are across the world.

“We appreciate Global for the award,” he said.

Global sought  to help corporate leaders, bankers and investors chart the course global businesses and finance.

The award was organised to identify  banks around the world that had  excelled across several areas, including corporate governance, sustainability and innovation, and had played  key roles in the industry’s growth.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,