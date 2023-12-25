FirstBank sponsors Kakadu Musical play

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has announced its sponsorship of Kakadu the Musical, a theatre production from the stables of Playhouse Initiative.

The Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

She said the play would return to stage from Dec. 28 to 30, at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.

She said the play, written and produced by Uche Nwokedi, was among the activities lined up in the 2023 edition of FirstBank’s annual DecemberIssAVybe.

She said, “Kakadu the Musical is a reverberating drama of survival and hope that trails the journey of four friends from different tribes – Emeka, Kola, Osahon and Dapo alongside their female counterparts -Bisi, Amonia, Enoh and Hassana, as they navigate a crisis that would change their lives forever.”

Ani-Mumuney said the play was set in the 1960s against the backdrop of a famous club Kakadu.

“On the heels of its successful performances at the Nelson Mandela Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2017, Kakadu the Musical will thrill the Lagos audience with this nostalgic story that raises consciousness about friendship, humanity, love and nationalism.

“Crafted with an emotional plot, Kakadu the Musical is a pulsating theatrical spectacle that blends Anglo-American soul, pop music with highlife, Afrobeat and Nigerian folk music.

“Although Kakadu, as a nightclub, is a metaphor for Nigeria’s social reality between 1965 and 1972, the story still resonates with present-day realities.

“Kakadu the Musical fuels our collective memory with the truth about the consequences of ethnic bigotry, corruption and abuse of power.

“Through the plot structure, the playwright seeks to interrogate aspects of Nigeria’s history that obscures national unity,” she said.

Ani-Mumuney said that First@arts initiative had played a pivotal role in the recognition of the abundant talents that abound in the country.

According to her, FirstBank remains committed to being at the forefront of nation building; supporting through resourceful partnerships to build the Nigerian creative industry value chain which contributes to Nigeria’s Gros Domestic Product.

Ani-Mumuney quoted the producer of Kakadu the Musical, Uche Nwokedi, as saying that the musical promises to be exciting, reviving theatre patronage in the fast-paced city.

“Kakadu the Musical is like fine wine at 10. With the synergy of new and old cast members, the audience will enjoy a most exhilarating fusion of music, drama, fashion and dance.

“At Playhouse Initiative, we are keen on using these elements of arts to entertain and educate as well as to empower talented youths in the creative industry.

‘’We are excited to announce the return of Kakadu the Musical as the first of several activities lined up in our DecemmberIssaVybe bouquet this year,” Nwokedi said.

Kakadu the Musical is a successful export from Nigeria’s growing, admirable and globally renowned arts and entertainment industry.

The FirstBank DecemberIssaVybe is a yearly campaign implemented to support the arts and entertainment sector in the country. (NAN)

By Lydia Ngwakwe

