FirstBank sponsors 2018 Social Media Week Lagos

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. on Saturday announced its sponsorship of the 2018 Social Media Week (SMW) Lagos slated for Feb. 26 to March 1, to facilitate technology advancement in Africa.

In a statement in Lagos, the bank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said that FirstBank would be sponsoring the event for the third time.

Ani-Mumuney said that the bank would activate its digital lounge at the event for participants to have an opportunity to engage directly with its digital products and services.

She said that the bank would also host an App Fair all through the event to give Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) technology entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their apps at the lounge.

“There will be exciting games with several prizes to be won such as iPhone X, smart bracelets, power banks, airtime and cash.

“Participants will have the opportunity join in the FirstBank Expressions on Cards campaign and can pick up customised cards at the event,” Ani-Mumuney said.

According the official, social media bridge the gap in diverse areas of human activities, keeping the world connected and abreast of trends and events.

“At FirstBank, we are committed to leveraging on the opportunity social media provide to deploy cutting-edge technology, deliver seamless banking services and a delightful customer experience”, she added.

Ani-Mumuney said that the FirstBbank would host a panel session at the event to discuss the topic: “Financial Inclusion: Banking the Unbanked”. (NAN)