First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., has been awarded the 2021 ‘Retail Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria’; ‘Most innovative Retail Banking App Nigeria’ and ‘’Best CSR Bank Nigeria.’’

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Adeduntan said the Global Banking and Finance Magazine conferred the prestigious awards on the bank recently.

He said the awards were on the account of the bank’s indelible roles in deepening financial inclusion; advancing digital banking eco-system and impacting individuals in host communities with technology.

Adeduntan said the Global Banking and Finance awards reflected innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the global financial community.

He also said the awards were created to recognise companies of all sizes which were prominent areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world.

Adeduntan said: ‘’We are proud to be recognised with these awards, which speak to the investments we have made over the past years in bolstering our electronic platforms for our customers.

“In enhancing financial inclusion through agent banking as well as empowering our communities in the education space, especially by bridging the digital divide through e-learning initiative.

“These awards are dedicated to all our customers, as the trust they repose in us being their bank of first choice in meeting their business and financial needs has been instrumental to the success we have achieved in our existence of over 127 years.

“We remain committed to putting you our customers first, as we contribute to the growth and development of our host communities,” he added.

FirstBank is the premier bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 127 years.

FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 30 million customers, with over 750 business locations and over 100,000 banking agents spread across 99 per cent of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria. (NAN)

