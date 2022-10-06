Firstbank rewards promo winner with N1m

By Lydia Ngwakwe

First Bank of Nigeria has concluded its FirstMobile Cash-out Promo with the presentation of N1, 000,000 to the grand prize winner, Mrs Zainab Badmus.

The presentation, which took place on Thursday in Lagos, was witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various prizes including, N1,000,000, N40,000, N10,000.00 cash prizes, N40,000 Airtime, LED Televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioning systems had been won in the course of the campaign that lasted three months.

The grand prize of N1, 000,000 had been won by two customers who carried out a minimum of 20 transactions or a minimum of two bills payment of N1,000, plus five airtime transactions of at least a total of N5,000 in a week.

The promo, which started March 21 and ended June 21, and organised in collaboration with Interswitch, was designed to reward users of the FirstMobile app.

Bashiru Badmus, representing Zainab Badmus, received the cash prize on her behalf and expressed appreciation to the bank for finding her worthy of the cash gift.

“I feel very happy that my wife has the opportunity to win the N1,000, 000 gift; I can’t really express how I feel about it, I am very happy and I say a very big thank you to Firstbank.

“I will advise people to bank with Firstbank. I have been banking with Firstbank since 2012 and I have no regrets banking with them,” she said.

Mr Adebayo Olarenwaju, Head, Digital Channels, Firstbank, said the occasion was memorable for the bank because it validated the fact that Firsbank kept its promises.

He said, “We tell our customers that using the first mobile app is beneficial and it gives them satisfaction, and it also allows them to be who they want to be, today validates that.”

He said the focus of the promo was to drive usage among customers and to improve the usability of the app.

“The Firstmobile app is very good for customer experience and the focus is to drive that acceptance to adoption, usage and also to make customer appeal among all users.

“That this occasion happens within Customer Service Week is also a testament to the fact that our customers are at the heart of everything we do.

“So, in Firstbank, we are epic and what that means is that we are entrepreneurial and we are also innovative, but importantly, we are customer centric,” Olanrewaju added.

He encouraged people with android phones who wished to set up the FirstMobile app, to visit the Google Play store to download and install the FirstMobile app, and customers with Apple devices could download it from the Apple Store.

He said once installed, customers would be required to open the app, tap the register button, and use their FirstBank issued Naira MasterCard or Verve card to activate the app.

Mr Adebayo Adelegan, Growth Marketing Manager, Enterprise Business, Interswitch, said, “by and large, we have come a long way as regards this promo and we are happy with the success rate which has been recorded.

“We have been in collaboration and also trying to accelerate growth through partnership, which are always mutually beneficial on both sides between Interswitch and Firstbank.” (NAN)

