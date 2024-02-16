FirstBank rewards 930 customers in 3rd “Win Big Promo” draw

FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd., on Friday rewarded 930 customers in the third edition of its ongoing four-month “Win Big Promo” draw, which started on Oct. 23, 2023.

The promo, expected to end on Feb. 23, is targeting 1,240 customers with 310 of them to win from the N170 Million cash slash promo every month.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draw, held at the banks’ headquarters in Marina, Lagos, was conducted electronically by Tequila Nigeria Ltd., a marketing communication agency that serves global and national businesses.

The draw saw additional 310 customers winning N100,000 each. The system randomly picked lucky winners from all retail groups across the six geo-political regions in Nigeria.

To qualify for the N100,000 monthly draw, customers will have to maintain a minimum deposit balance of N5,000 monthly and make a minimum of five transactions on any of the Bank’s digital channels.

The channels include: FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online as well as Debit Card transactions.

The Head, Personal Banking, Mr Ikemefula Nwachukwu, said that the 310 winners had emerged in two previous draws, which brought the total to 930 in the third draw.

Nwachukwu said that the Win Big Promo was aimed at encouraging saving culture, use of the bank’s digital banking platforms and empowerment of customers through the loyalty reward.

“This is the third and second to the last edition.

“FirstBank Win Big Promo is our way of rewarding and recognising our loyal customers. Customers who have decided to remain with us for a long, long time.

“So, we conceptualised this and we thought that it is important, especially, if you look at what Nigeria is today, a lot of us are suffering, right? So, these customers will make do with rewards and recognitions.

“And today, we rewarded 310 people, N100,000 each, that’s a lot.

“So, imagine people sitting in their homes and then getting alerts of N100,000. This excludes about 40,000 people who we are giving airtime for reactivating their accounts,” he said.

Nwachukwu further said the promo was to serve as incentives to encourage customers to carry out transactions while the bank note their continuous patronage and then reward them for their loyalty.

NAN reports that representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority witnessed the draw.

Oyinkan Kumamoto, who represented the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, commended the transparency of the process and commended the bank for the promo, saying “basically, you have done well”. (NAN)

By Grace Alegba