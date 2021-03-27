FirstBank reinforces commitment to women empowerment

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has reinforced to women empowerment with ‘FirstGem’ for economic growth and development.

FirstBank Deputy Managing Director, Mr Francis Shobo, disclosed this in a on Saturday made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

said that bank seeks to drive financial development and empowerment of women through gender engineered programmes.

“Our FirstGem account is specifically designed to meet financial needs of women as it offers unrivalled services that empower women to do more and more.

“At FirstBank, we recognise that promoting female entrepreneurship and empowerment is crucial to a better society,” Shobo said.

said bank had concluded arrangements to the fourth edition of its annual FirstGem Conference, tagged FirstGem 4.0.

“The FirstGem 4.0 is the icing on the cake in the streams of initiatives and we have organised and participated in as we join the world to celebrate women for the indelible roles they play in our society.

“Through these , we spearhead the call on the need to promote women inclusiveness in the country as the role they play towards the continued socio-economic growth and development of any given society cannot be overemphasised.

“The 2021 event is themed ‘The Art of Negotiation’ and convened to provide women with insights on the secrets of wealth management, investment and savings,” added.

He said bank’s Chairman, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, would be the guest speaker at event slated for 31.

According to him, FirstBank SME customers will be given the opportunity to pitch their business idea and a chance to get N1 million seed fund to kick-start their business.

He said business ideas would be judged by the following criteria; Originality, Feasibility, Good skills and Sustainability.

The product, FirstGem, is an account designed specifically to meet the needs of women, aged 18 years and above.

The product is targeted at a broad spectrum of women, working professionals, entrepreneurs or market women to promote their business through an array of benefits.

FirstGem account owners have access to mouth-watering discounts at merchant outlets (spas, salons, grocery stores) that offer lifestyle products and services.

Since the product launch in October 2016, the bank has implemented various targeted at promoting female empowerment, impact and influence in the economy.

FirstGem has successfully empowered women in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. (NAN)

