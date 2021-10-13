FirstBank partners with NIBSS to drive digital payment through new solution

October 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 First Bank Nigeria Plc. has gone into partnership with Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc. (NIBSS) on its Nigeria Quick Response (NQR) payment solution.

Bank’s Executive Officer, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, said in a issued on in Lagos that NQR is an innovative payment option implemented for all financial service providers.

It is designed to promote quick and fast transactions by scanning codes on users’ mobile phone devices.

It reduces cost for merchants and banks in delivering instant value for Person-to-Business (P2B) and Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions by simply scanning to pay, he explained.

initiative is accessible on bank’s payment infrastructure as NQR code can be used to make payments through FirstMobile App and available for merchants in facilitating their business activities.

He also explained that touch points and use sites of NQR payment solution included convenience stores, supermarkets, shopping malls, pharmacies, and ride-hailing/taxi payments.

It also includes payment for bus fares, tolling booths payments, vending machines, e-commerce sites, online businesses, amongst many others.

“We are delighted with adoption of NQR payment solution, an initiative by NIBSS which has been instrumental to easing and promoting payment convenience with use of mobile phones.

“We recognise indelible role technology plays in promoting businesses across diverse frontiers and we remain committed to reinventing our technology infrastructure to meet global standards,’’ Adeduntan stated. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,