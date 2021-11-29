FirstBank moves to explore opportunities in non-oil export

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd has announced plans to explore opportunities in the non-oil export solutions to enhance the country’s economic diversification drive.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

The statement was issued by the bank’s Group Head, Marketing/Corporate Communications, Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney.

Ani-Mumuney said the bank had concluded plans to hold its non-oil export webinar series to deliberate on opportunities that would enhance the country’s economic diversification drive from oil as revenue mainstay.

“The event is centered on deliberating opportunities that will enhance the country’s expansion of its drive towards diversifying the national economy, thereby reducing the reliance of oil as a mainstay of the country’s revenue,” she said.

According to her, the webinar, first in its series will hold on Nov. 30.

Ani-Mumuney said the webinar aims to facilitate sustainable exports as well as guide participants on ways of navigating the hurdles and challenges of exports in Nigeria.

She said the webinar would explore market and economic trends, unique export opportunities and potential within the non-oil export industry across the geopolitical zones in the country.

“The importance of exports in Nigeria remains a front burner conversation by individuals and organisations as it provides a means of increasing the markets for producers, and an opportunity to attract the much needed foreign exchange earnings to boost the national economy.

“In recent years, the country has witnessed increased activities by the government toward diversifying the economy, thereby boosting the export potential of the country.

“Our forthcoming non-oil webinar series will expand discussions that are crucial to the growth of Nigeria’s export potential as we unlock numerous opportunities that will promote the economic diversification drive of the government which is essential to the continued growth of the national economy.

The theme of the event is: “Building Sustainable Non-Oil Export in Nigeria; Harnessing Opportunities within the AfCFTA Treaty & Agro Commodities.”

Mr Segun Awolowo Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Export Promotion Council; Dr Biodun Adedipe, Founder and Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Ltd. (BAA Consult), will be guest speakers at the virtual event.(NAN)

