FirstBank announces sponsorship of 2nd edition of GAMR X

By Lydia Ngwakwe

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has announced the sponsorship of the second edition of GAMR X, Africa’s largest e-sports tournament in the country.

Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, made the announcement in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Ani-Mumuney said the tournament aligned with the bank’s commitment to youth empowerment and development.

“We are thrilled to be a part of a first of its kind and unarguably the largest gaming and e-sports tournament in the country.

“Gamr X, which will be hosted by Gamr, is an event that encourages and supports talented youngsters in fulfilling their dreams to become internationally recognised e-sport and gaming stars.

“E-sports is an exciting and rapidly growing industry that offers African youth an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global platform.

“This tournament aligns with FirstBank’s commitment to youth empowerment and development, and we commend Gamr for giving the gamers the platform to showcase their gaming skills and proficiency to the world,” she said.

Ani-Mumuney said that the theme for this year’s tournament is: “Brave,” challenging participants to step up and claim victory for their country. Are you brave enough to claim the X?

She said that Gamr X 2023 promises to be more grandiose, following the groundbreaking success of the inaugural event, which drew thousands of competitors and spectators from across the continent.

She said: “with a staggering prize pool of $15,000 and an estimated attendance of over 5,000, last year’s tournament set an unprecedented record. This year promises to be even bigger.”

According to her, Gamr X welcomes participation from over 15 African countries, all set to showcase their exceptional talents in a range of popular gaming titles.

She added that the competition would be fierce and thrilling as it would range from FIFA 23, PUBG, and Mortal Kombat to CODM, FreeFire, Street Fighter six, and many more.

She said attendees could indulge in additional fun activities such as scavenger hunts, cosplay, arcade games, VR experiences, Just Dance competitions and retro games, among others.

Other sponsors of this year’s edition of Gamr X are: CXM, Ballantine’s, Garena, French Embassy, Infinix Gaming Master, Carry1st, Tiktok, Kingmakers, LG, Lagos State Government, and Logitech. (NAN)

