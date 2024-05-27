First year of second term: IPAC scores Gov.Sanwo-Olu high

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his “impressive performance”piloting the affairs of the state in the last one year

The State IPAC Chairperson, Mrs Temilola Akinade, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

She was giving an assessment of Sanwo-Olu’s performance in the first anniversary of his second term as governor.

According to her, the governor has done well in fulfilling his electoral promises to residents.

“I will score the governor 80 per cent. He has worked very hard.He is working as if he is seeking re-election ,even when there is no third term.

“The general belief in this part of the world is that second term of any governor or leader is for merriment,that they do not need to work much because they are not going to the people for votes.

“Sanwo-Olu keeps working.The governor has done well in the last one year; he deserves commendation”,she said.

Akinade added that Sanwo-Olu’s footprints were being felt in all sectors of the state’s economy.

She commended the governor for putting chairmen of the local government areas and local council development areas on their toes.

The IPAC boss applauded the state government’s series of palliatives to residents , to ease hardship following the removal of fuel subsidy .

“I want to commend the governor for his performance in transportation, especially discount provided for the masses using state Bus Rapid Transit,to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“He has supported small businesses,giving grants and loans.Tough I don’t know how the beneficiaries were selected, they are Lagos residents ,at least,” she said.

According to her, the governor also deserves commendation for creating a platform to get feedback from the people and acting on some of the complaints of residents.

The IPAC chairperson, however, scored Sanwo-Olu very low in political inclusion, saying that the governor had failed to carry opposition parties along in his administration.

“The only problem is that the governor is not carrying along other political parties for inputs and contributions.

“Inclusiveness is not there. The governor is not trying at all in getting across other political parties.

“Again, he (Sanwo-Olu) is not trying in this area. The government just believes it can only deal with the ruling party, which is not good enough,” she said.

NAN reports that Sanwo-Olu, who is serving his second and last term in office as governor of the state, was first elected into office in 2019 ,before being re-elected in 2023

Sanwo-Olu will mark first year in office on May 29,the exact date he was sworn-in for second term (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye