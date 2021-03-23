The Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET) and All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have cautioned farmers against early planting due to the first rainfall of the year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Minna and its environs recorded first rainfall for 2021 on March 20.

The rain which came with heavy storm started at 9.42p.m. on Saturday and stopped at 2a.m. on Sunday.

Mr Pwajok Tok, the state Metrological Inspector, in an interview with NAN in Minna, said that the amount of rain was 2.0 millimetres.

“We have recorded first rain in Minna and its environs for this 2021 on March 20.

“The rain which started at 9.42p.m. on Saturday and stopped at 2a.m. on Sunday marks the onset of rainfall in Minna and its environs,” he said.

Tok said that farmers can prepare their farm lands but not to rush into planting now as the rain was not enough for such activity.

“I will advise our farmers to wait because this particular rain is not enough for planting.

“There is no guarantee for now that the rain will continue, so there is the need for caution,” he said.

Toks said that the rains this year would be normal or a bit early than normal.

Also, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in the state, urged farmers not to start planting now but to prepare their farm lands.

“The reason is that we are not sure that the rain will continue. We have to wait until sometime in April when the rain will stabilise then we can cultivate fully,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

