First rain: NIMET, AFAN caution Niger farmers on early planting

Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET) and All Farmers Association Nigeria (AFAN) have cautioned farmers against early planting due to first rainfall year.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that Minna and its environs first rainfall for 2021 on March 20.

The rain which came heavy storm started at 9.42p.m. on Saturday and stopped at 2a.m. on Sunday.

Mr Pwajok Tok, the state Metrological Inspector, in an interview NAN  in Minna, said that the amount rain was 2.0 millimetres.

“We have first rain in Minna and its environs for this 2021 on March 20.

“The rain which started at 9.42p.m. on Saturday and stopped at 2a.m. on Sunday marks the onset of rainfall in Minna and its environs,” he said.

Tok said that farmers prepare their farm lands not to rush into planting now as the rain was not enough for such activity.

“I will advise our farmers to wait because this particular rain not enough for planting.

“There no guarantee for now that the rain will continue, so there the need for caution,” he said.

Toks said that the rains this year would be normal or a bit early than normal.

Also, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in the state, urged farmers not to start planting now to prepare their farm lands.

“The that we are not sure that the rain will continue. We have to wait until sometime in April the rain will stabilise then we cultivate fully,” he said. (NAN)

