First Osun SEC Meeting Holds Tomorrow

The first State Executive Council meeting of the newly inaugurated Osun State Executive Cabinet is to be held tomorrow by 12pm.

Governor Ademola Adeleke issued the directive in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

“The first Osun State cabinet meeting is to be held by 12 noon tomorrow to kickstart the new phase of our administration. In the last nine months, we have been running a Governor-in-council administration, and tomorrow, the full machinery of the government of Osun state will take off.

“From tomorrow, our speed of delivery; our response to the aspirations of our people; and our implementation of the five point agenda will take a new dimension.

“Osun will experience increased growth, attention to youth unemployment, upgrade of our infrastructures, development of tourism and creative industry, reform of our education, new preventive health delivery system, expansion of programmes on digital economy, and development of our agricultural value chains,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

All commissioners and cabinet ranked advisers are expected to attend the maiden SEC meeting.

