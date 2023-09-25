First Nigerian Professor of Capital Market to deliver keynote address @GOCOP 2023 conference

The first Nigerian Professor of Capital Market, Prof. Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke, has been named the keynote speaker of the 2023 annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

Confirming this, the chairman of the GOCOP 7th Conference Planning Committee and deputy president, Mr Danlami Nmodu, mni, said that Prof Uwaleke who is currently the Special Adviser to the Senate Committee Chairman on Capital Market will be giving a keynote on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Abuja Continental Hotel (Old Sheraton Hotel) Abuja.

A press statement from GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Remmy Nweke, quoted Danlami as saying that Prof. Uwaleke, would dwell on the theme: “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability” while it would be chaired by Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Join Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Danlami also said that the choice of the topic is informed by the current socio-political and economic realities facing Nigeria, where a new set of leaders at national and state levels has emerged after the 2023 general elections.

Nweke recalled that Prof. Uwaleke is a professor of Finance and Capital market at Nasarawa State University Keffi.

Uwaleke was until recently the Finance Commissioner in Imo State under the governorship of Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

Previous speakers at GOCOP annual conference, he said, include the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmood, who in 2022, spoke on ‘2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome’; Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, who delivered the 2019 lecture on: “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

While in 2021, he said, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, keynoted the conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, on “Post COVID-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism in doing their jobs and our membership is a constellation of Editors and senior journalists, whom, having distinguished themselves in their various stations in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing, which is both the present and future of journalism globally. Currently, the Guild has over 90 corporate publishers as members.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

