First National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel to hold November



The first ever national interface on the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited has been slated to hold on November 25 this year.



Tagged ‘First National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project and President Muhammadu Buhari Industrialization Agenda’ the event is been facilitated by NGO Network in collaboration with CSO Coalition for Ajaokuta Steel Revival’ and Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa.

The focus of the Conference is to review the current situation regarding the steel industry and proffer solutions to the challenge facing it’s full completion and revitalization.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Committee and Project Director for NGO Network, Mohammed B. Attah, said that the conference has become necessary in view of the lingering issue about it’s full operations, and the delay in the takeoff following the inauguration of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team (APPIT) in 2020 but yet to commence activities due to add one internal issues.



The 15-member national Committee have Engr. Mohammed Lawal, a Board member of Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC), Otunba Dele Ajayi-Smith of African Centre for Development Foundation ( ACDF), Hajia Zuwaira Gambo, a commissioner in Bornu state and Hajia Medina Dauda Nadabo of the Voice of America (VOA).



Others include Mr. Danlami Nmodu, mni, Editor-in-Chief of Newsdiary Online, Mr. Wale Abeydeen, publisher of Security Monitor and Mr. August Paul Agbo, Chief Operating Officer of Leadership Newspaper.



Meanwhile, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel, the supervising Ministry and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation are expected to join the team soon.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...