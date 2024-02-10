First Lady’s visit: Police ready to provide security – Gumel

The Police Command in Kano State has assured of its readiness to provide security for Monday’s official visit by the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Hussaini Gumel, gave the assurance on Saturday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone.

He said security personnel deployed were on red alert and ready to boost the the existing security efforts, to ensure seamless visit to Kano.

Gumel said that an effective operational order on how to provide security at each of the places that the first lady was expected to visit, had since been issued to the officers deployed for that purpose.

He said that the command had taken concrete security measures to ensure peaceful activities.

‘’We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security cover for our First Lady before, during and after the visit,’’ Gumel said.

The commissioner also said that the command had already embarked on “Operation Show Force’’ with other security agencies to show the preparedness for the visit.

He explained that the measures were aimed at giving the residents of the state the opportunity to welcome the first lady and her entourage without any security threat.

The commissioner advised leaders of political parties in the state to impress it on their supporters to shun all forms of violence and thuggery before, during and after the visit.

Gumel said: “We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the visit.’’

He warned that any person or groups found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.

During the visit at Maryam Abacha University, a hall would be named after her. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko

