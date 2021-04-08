Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC National Leader, says people can no longer reasonably question the role of the first lady because it affects all aspects of the society.

Tinubu made the assertion at a book launch in honour of Nigeria`s first lady entitled: “AISHA BUHARI Being Different’’ at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 461page book with 10 chapters is a memoire of the first lady from childhood to date.

“With Aisha Buhari`s achievements, no one can reasonably question the role of a first lady any longer.

“The role of the first lady is instrumental to the society and helps a great number of people to relate to the government, customs and traditions.

“Aisha Buhari has played an uplifting and unifying role; she has been the voice of conscience calling us to be our better selves for the good of the nation and the vulnerable among us.

“As such, she has been a strong pillar of support not only for the President but also to the Nigerian people with whom she serves with such patriotic commitment and high purpose,’` he said.

The APC leader recalled the argument on constitutional role of the first lady, saying the concern of the people had been laid to rest.

“Remember there are those who argue that the Constitution does not assign any official role to the first lady; their concerns have been forever laid to rest.

“Many political thinkers argue thus; a state of a country is nothing but a social extension or evolution of a family as such if the President is the father of the national family; his spouse becomes the mother of the family at the same time.

“The role of first lady provides critical support to the public as seen in the pet project of Mrs Buhari.

“Aisha Buhari has done a wonderful job, melding the course of tradition and the imperatives of today into a creative benevolent role that has enriched the society and the act of governance,“ he said.

Tinubu commended the effort of the author, Dr Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, noting that she highlighted the role that first ladies played in the society.

“The author must be commended not just for documenting the background, education, career, family and public life of Mrs Buhari.

“ The author narrates the political and constitutional context which Mrs Buhari has moulded the position of the first lady in Nigeria.’’

Tinubu, therefore, recommended the book for future generations who were seeking to understand the evolution of the Nigerian Presidency.

“The book will be a vital read to future historians and future generations who want to understand the evolution of the Presidency.

“As well as those interested in the progress of womanhood, women`s rights and empowerment in our land,“ he said.

Responding, Sani said that the book was her first attempt in writing a biography outside her issue-based publication.

“Biography requires due diligence, research on factual historical data, reconstruction of life history and verification of its accuracy,“ she said.

The author expressed her gratitude to Prof. Abdullahi Abba, who provided important information that led to the success of her work.

She said that part of proceed of the book would be invested into the educational advancement of women and girls. (NAN).

