First Lady’s NGO distributes sanitary kits to Lagos Hospitals

The Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF), an NGO of Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Monday distributed sanitary kits to women and children in three hospitals in Lagos. The hospitals visited were the Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Onikan Health Centre and the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, all on the Lagos Island. Speaking at the presentation, Mrs Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, the Special Assistant on Events Management and Domestic affairs to the First Lady, said that the gesture was part of her effort to support families in maintaining good hygiene. Ikaz-Kassim, who represented the First Lady, narrated her experience in one of the hospitals and commended the professionalism exhibited by the facility’s management.

Also speaking, the first Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, expressed gratitude to Mrs Buhari for finding Lagos worthy of the gesture. She urged the beneficiaries to ensure maximum utilisation of the items. Sanwo-Olu advised parents, nursing mothers and hospital managements to always observe COVID-19 protocols so as to prevent the spread of the virus. She used the opportunity to advise parents on the need to ensure the proper upbringing of their children. She said that the level of destruction witnessed during the recent end-SARS protests was not in the interest of the state hence the need for parents to caution their children.

On her part, the Medical Director and Consultant Paediatrician at the Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Dr Abimbola Mabogunje, said the gesture would go along way in meeting the sanitary needs of the beneficiaries. Mabogunje assured the NGO that the items would be used judiciously. Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), expressed their gratitude to the Nigerian First Lady for identifying with them at this critical time of their need. (NAN)