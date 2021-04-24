The Future Assured programme of Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, in collaboration with the National Women Development Centre (NWDC), have empowered 2,200 women and youths in Borno with starter packs.

The newly appointed Director General of NWDC, Dr Asabe Bashir, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen, on Friday, in Maiduguri, said the beneficiaries were selected among those displaced by insurgency and those whose businesses were affected by COVID-19.

She said the beneficiaries were provided grinding machines, deep freezers, sewing machines, hair dressing kits, clippers, assorted chemicals for soap making and generators for those whose businesses require power like barbing salon.

The director general advised the beneficiaries against selling the items, adding that it was provided for their sustenance.

“As someone from Borno I want to urge my brothers and sisters who benefited from the gesture not to sell the items but to utilize it for their sustenance, ” Bashir said. (NAN)

